Political Headwinds Create Buying Opportunity for Vital Defense Contractor

John G. Ullman is CEO, Chairman and Founder of John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Earlier, he was President of USGM Securities, Inc., and at Corning Inc., he worked in financial management. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Johns Hopkins University. He received an MBA from the University of Chicago, with a focus in financial management. He was named the Corning Chamber of Commerce Small Business Person of the Year in 1997. Profile Brett Winnefeld, CFA, is a Senior Equity Research Analyst at John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Previously, he worked at Howe & Rusling. He received an MBA from Ohio State University. Profile Mark Abdalla, CFA, is a Senior Equity Research Analyst at John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Previously, he worked at Strategic Financial Services, Manning & Napier, and BNP Paribas. A graduate of Carnegie Mellon University, he received a master’s degree in economics from Boston University and an MBA from Cornell University. Profile Dan Obrist, CFA, is an Equity Research Analyst at John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. He previously worked at Goldman Sachs and graduated from Siena College with a degree in finance. Profile Mark Bloxsom, Ph.D., is an economist at John G. Ullman & Associates, Inc. Previously, he was an economics professor at Alfred State College - SUNY College of Technology. He received a doctorate in economics from the University of California, Irvine. He specializes in behavioral economics and game theory. Profile

TWST: Why don’t we start with an overview of the firm?

Mr. Ullman: We started our firm in August 1978 and it was founded by seven of us,