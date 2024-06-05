The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> June 5, 2024

Picking Winners at the Intersection of Technology and Real Estate

Campbell, John
John Campbell is a Managing Director and Research Analyst covering real estate-related stocks across a handful of industries for Stephens Inc. He joined Stephens Inc. in 2011 as a Research Associate in the business services and insurance brokerage space. Mr. Campbell was promoted into a lead analyst role in 2014, and has since built and currently leads the firm's Real Estate Services practice. Prior to joining Stephens Inc., Mr. Campbell spent time as a corporate strategy planning analyst at FedEx. He holds a B.A. in banking and finance and an MBA from Ole Miss. Profile
Word count: 4,785

TWST: Just to start things off, could you tell us how you began in the financial industry and what you’re doing at Stephens today?

Mr.

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Interim CEO and CFO: Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCMKTS:TGCB)
Interview with the CEO: Phunware Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN)
Interview with the CEO: Fair Isaac Corporation (NYSE:FICO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Taiwan’s Tech Sector Offers Good Growth Opportunities, Compelling Valuations
Building a Lower Risk Portfolio That Meets or Beats the S&P
Concentrated ESG Fund Favors IT and Health Tech
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Automation, ESG and Data Privacy Are Drivers in Tech Space
Analyst Broadly Positive on Engineering and Enterprise Software Sectors
Picking Winners at the Intersection of Technology and Real Estate
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 