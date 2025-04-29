The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> Analyst Interviews >> April 29, 2025

Penumbra and AngioDynamics Among Top Med-Tech Sector Picks

Lichtman, Steven M.
Steven M. Lichtman is Managing Director and Senior Analyst for medical devices at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Mr. Lichtman has been on the sell side following the medical devices sector for over 20 years, including 18 years as a senior analyst. Prior to joining Oppenheimer to cover medical devices, he held that role at JMP Securities and Banc of America Securities. Prior to Banc of America, Mr. Lichtman was the Senior Associate on leading medical devices teams at Credit Suisse First Boston and Schroder & Company, Inc. Mr. Lichtman received a B.A. from Duke University in Economics and Public Policy Studies and an MBA from New York University’s Stern School of Business. Profile
Word count: 2,200

TWST: Let’s start with a look at your coverage, and how it might have changed since we spoke in 2023.

Mr. Lichtman: Sure. I cover a large

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)
Interview with the President and CEO: NeurAxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NRXS)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Mira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRA) and Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Asymmetric Risk/Reward at Core of Multi-Asset Strategy
Dividend Growth Strategy Favors High-Quality Financials
Screening for 10% Dividend Growth Over 10 Years
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Small Cap Med-Tech Names Are More Insulated from Tariff Fallout
Penumbra and AngioDynamics Among Top Med-Tech Sector Picks
Onshoring Drug Manufacturing Is Critical, But Not Easy
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 