P&C Insurance Analyst Favors Underwriters Over Brokers

Meyer Shields is Managing Director at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods (KBW). He joined KBW in 2013 and covers property and casualty insurance. Previously, he was a Director at Stifel, covering property and casualty insurance. Earlier, Mr. Meyer was an Associate Analyst at Legg Mason and J.P. Morgan. Mr. Shields’ industry experience includes eight years of increasing responsibility within Zurich Financial Services’ actuarial department. Mr. Meyer received a B.Sc. degree from the University of Toronto in actuarial science. He is also a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society. Profile

Word count: 3,554

TWST: Could you tell me about your firm?

Mr. Shields: KBW is an investment bank, focused primarily on financial companies.