New Residential Construction a Boon for Building Products Sector

Garik Shmois is Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Loop Capital Markets. He covers stocks within the construction materials and building products sector. These include cement, aggregates, wallboard, roofing, cabinets, and plumbing manufacturers and distributors. He was ranked as the No. 1 earnings estimator in coverage by StarMine/Financial Times (2014, 2017) and the No. 1 stockpicker (2012, 2014, 2017). He has been interviewed by CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg. Earlier, he worked at Longbow Securities and National City Bank. He is a graduate of Binghamton University and received an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Profile

Word count: 2,318

TWST: Could you overview the firm?

Mr. Shmois: Sure. Loop Capital is a full-service investment bank, brokerage and advisory firm. I work in