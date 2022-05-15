The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> May 15, 2022

New Residential Construction a Boon for Building Products Sector

Shmois, Garik
Garik Shmois is Managing Director and Senior Equity Analyst at Loop Capital Markets. He covers stocks within the construction materials and building products sector. These include cement, aggregates, wallboard, roofing, cabinets, and plumbing manufacturers and distributors. He was ranked as the No. 1 earnings estimator in coverage by StarMine/Financial Times (2014, 2017) and the No. 1 stockpicker (2012, 2014, 2017). He has been interviewed by CNBC, The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, and Bloomberg. Earlier, he worked at Longbow Securities and National City Bank. He is a graduate of Binghamton University and received an MBA from Case Western Reserve University. Profile
Word count: 2,318

TWST: Could you overview the firm?

Mr. Shmois: Sure. Loop Capital is a full-service investment bank, brokerage and advisory firm. I work in

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chair, President and CEO: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)
Interview with the President and CEO: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
One- to Five-Year Corporates: The Sweet Spot of Yield and Duration
Three Small-Cap Companies Poised for Positive Inflection
Sustainable Real Estate Fund Identifies ESG Metrics Related to Profitability
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Demand for Building Products Remains Healthy — For Now
New Residential Construction a Boon for Building Products Sector
Commercial Real Estate Services Companies Are Monetizing Change
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 