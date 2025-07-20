New Leadership at BrightView and Alight Creates Re-Rating Opportunity

Catriona Duncan, CFA, is a Co-Founder and Portfolio Manager of Sankota Capital LLC, an investment firm focused on active management of small- and mid-cap equities. Previously, she was a Research Analyst at William Blair Investment Management and an Equity Analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments. Before that, she served as a Vice President at Advisory Research and a Senior Analyst at Morgan Creek Capital Management. Catriona is a member of the CFA Institute and CFA Society Chicago. She also serves as a Board Director for the Chicago Philharmonic and is a member of the Executive Council for Cara Collective. Catriona received a B.A. in Government from Harvard University and an MBA, with Honors, from the University of Chicago’s Booth School of Business, where she was a Howard J. Marks Scholar. Profile

Word count: 2,325

TWST: Please give us an overview of Sankota Capital.

Ms. Duncan: I co-founded Sankota Capital with Fran Tuite at the start of this year.