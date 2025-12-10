The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> Analyst Interviews >> December 10, 2025

Mid-Tier Gold, Copper and Uranium Producers in Sweet Spot for Acquisition

Profiti, Ralph
Ralph Profiti, CFA, is a Managing Director and Senior Equity Research Analyst in Stifel’s Metals & Mining Equity Research Group, covering North American Industrial Metals, Precious Metals, and Energy Metals companies. Previously, he was a Senior Equity Research Analyst at Eight Capital and a key member of the Global Metals & Mining Equity Research Teams at Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank, covering North American Industrial Metals & Precious Metals equities in Toronto and New York, as well as corporate banking in the Industrials Group at Royal Bank of Canada. Mr. Profiti earned a bachelor of engineering degree from Ryerson University’s School of Civil Engineering and a master’s in business administration from the University of Windsor’s Odette School of Business. He is also a CFA charter holder. Profile
Word count: 1,782

TWST: Please begin with an overview of your coverage and any signiﬁcant changes since we last spoke.

Mr. Proﬁti: Our research continues to

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: United States Antimony Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
Interview with the CEO: Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Interview with the President: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Thematic ETFs Track Shifts Across Natural Resources, Luxury Goods and Travel
Chipmaker SK Hynix Rides Surging Demand for High-Bandwidth Memory
Identifying Local Champions and Niche Leaders Across Global Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Mid-Tier Gold, Copper and Uranium Producers in Sweet Spot for Acquisition
Gold Set for a Wide Trading Range Amid Continued Volatility
Volatile Gaming Stocks a Better Bet for Short-Term Investors
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 