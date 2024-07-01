Mid Cap Fund Favors Companies With Top Market Share

Lori Keith is the Director of Research at Parnassus Investments, LLC and Portfolio Manager of the Parnassus Mid Cap strategy. She is responsible for portfolio management of the firm’s Mid Cap strategy and oversees sector research activities for the firm. Ms. Keith joined Parnassus Investments in 2005 after serving as a Parnassus research intern. Prior to joining Parnassus, she was Vice President of investment banking at Deloitte & Touche Corporate Finance LLC and a Senior Associate in Robertson Stephens & Company’s investment banking division. Before that, she worked in the management consulting practice at Ernst & Young. Ms. Keith received her bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of California, Los Angeles, and her MBA from Harvard Business School. Profile

TWST: Let’s start with an introduction to Parnassus. Tell us a bit about the company’s business and overarching investment philosophy.

Ms.