Making the Case for Mid-Caps: The Goldilocks of U.S. Equities

Derek Smashey, CFA, is a Co-Portfolio Manager of the Scout Mid Cap Equity Strategy. Prior to joining the firm in 2006, he was a director at Nations Media Partners, an investment banking firm specializing in media and communications. Smashey has 22 years of financial industry experience. He earned an MBA from the University of Kansas and a Bachelor of Science in finance from Northwest Missouri State University. He is a CFA charterholder and is a member of the CFA Society Kansas City and the CFA Institute. Profile

Word count: 3,144

TWST: Please give us an overview of Scout Investments and its history.

Mr. Smashey: Sure. Scout Investments has been around for a long time.