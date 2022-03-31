Macro Strategist Favors Non-U.S. Sovereign Debt

General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> March 31, 2022
Dori Levanoni is a Partner and Chief Investment Strategist at First Quadrant, LLC. Mr. Levanoni is co-head of the firm’s global macro strategies and is involved in all aspects of product development, from model building to risk measurement, risk allocation, and portfolio optimization. After initially joining the firm from 1991 to 1994, he returned in 1996 as head of systems. He joined the investment team in 1998 and later served as manager of currency research and director of currency strategy. Profile
Word count: 2,920
TWST: Please introduce your firm and your role there?
Mr. Levanoni: Certainly. First Quadrant is a California-based, U.S.-based