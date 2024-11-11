The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> November 11, 2024

Macro Analysis Signals Growth in Industrials, Energy and Materials

Suzuki, Dan
Dan Suzuki, CFA, is the Deputy Chief Investment Officer at Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC. In his role, Mr. Suzuki is responsible for portfolio strategy, asset allocation, investment management and marketing to major wirehouses and independent RIAs. Prior to joining RBA, he worked at Bank of America-Merrill Lynch in Global Research for over 15 years, during a portion of which he worked closely with Rich Bernstein and Lisa Kirschner, RBA’s Director of Research. Most recently, he was a senior equity strategist, where in addition to his in-depth analysis on valuation and sectors, he authored regular publications on the S&P 500 EPS Outlook and U.S. Small- and Mid-Cap Strategy. Prior to working in strategy, Mr. Suzuki was a fundamental equity research analyst covering the Business Services sector. He is a frequent guest on CNBC and Bloomberg TV, and is often quoted in leading financial publications including The Wall Street Journal, Financial Times and Barron’s. Mr. Suzuki holds a B.S. in economics from Duke University, and has been a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder since 2006. Profile
Word count: 2,408

TWST: I believe Rich Bernstein started his namesake company 15 years ago. Tell us a little bit about the firm’s history and the business as it looks

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA)
Interview with the CEO: BetterLife Pharma Inc. (OTCMKTS:BETRF)
Interview with the CEO: Cansortium Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNTMF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
AI Opportunities Expand to Industrial, Utilities and Energy Sectors
India Fund Manager Expects Discretionary Spending to Grow
Inefficiency in Ex-US Markets Creates Opportunity to Buy at a Discount
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Five Companies Dominate in Psychedelics-Based Drug Development
Cidara’s Long-Acting Antiviral Drug Could Be a Game Changer
Spotting Potential in the High-Risk, High Reward Neuroscience Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 