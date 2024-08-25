The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> Analyst Interviews >> August 25, 2024

Lumber Producer West Fraser Is Top Pick in Building Products Sector

Mamtora, Ketan
Ketan Mamtora is Building Products Analyst at BMO Capital Markets Equity Research. He joined BMO in April 2014 as a research associate covering the North American packaging and forest products sector. He was promoted to an analyst role in 2016, covering the packaging and forest products sector. In 2017 and 2018, Mr. Mamtora was named among the "All-America Research Team Rising Stars" by Institutional Investor magazine. Mr. Mamtora has worked with Mark Wilde, the senior analyst on the team, for over eight years. Mr. Mamtora assumed coverage of the Building Products sector in January 2021. The team has been a regular member of Institutional Investor’s All-America Research Team, and was ranked #1 for the sector in the 2014 Greenwich Survey. Prior to joining BMO, Mr. Mamtora worked at Deutsche Bank alongside Mark Wilde. He holds an MBA (finance) degree. Profile
Word count: 2,692

TWST: Please share a look at the subsectors in building products that you focus on.

Mr. Mamtora: I focus on timber, wood, and building

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)
Interview with the President and CEO: Matrix Service Co. (NASDAQ:MTRX)
Interview with the CEO and Chairman: ESGL Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESGL)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
AI and Deep Learning Fund Spots Growth Names Early in Their Lifecycle
Buying Businesses That Can Compound at a Mid-Teens Rate
Buy Quality and Wait for the Value to Surface
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Lumber Producer West Fraser Is Top Pick in Building Products Sector
Analyst Names Four Favorite Basic Materials Stocks
Election Results Unlikely to Impact Infrastructure Spending
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 