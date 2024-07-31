The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> July 31, 2024

Look Beyond the Dividend When Evaluating BDCs

Penn, Mitchel
Mitchel Penn, CFA, is Managing Director and Senior Analyst covering business development companies for Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Prior to joining Oppenheimer, he followed business development companies at Janney Montgomery Scott. In addition, he was an Equity Portfolio Manager/Financial Analyst at Legg Mason Capital Management from 2001 to 2012 where he specialized in financial companies. Prior to this, Mr. Penn managed fixed income portfolios at Legg Mason Capital Management and Aetna. He began his career as an accountant at Price Waterhouse in 1981. Mr. Penn is a member of the Baltimore CFA Society and has served as President and also on the board of directors. He holds a B.A. from Villanova University and an MBA from the University of Chicago. Profile
Word count: 2,944

TWST: I understand that you began covering BDCs, or business development companies, at Oppenheimer and Co. in 2021, but that your background in finance stretches back much

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)
Interview with the President and CEO: Kemper Corporation (NYSE:KMPR)
Interview with the President and CEO: Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Buying Businesses That Can Compound at a Mid-Teens Rate
Buy Quality and Wait for the Value to Surface
Banks Offer Attractive Risk/Reward at Current Valuations
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Look Beyond the Dividend When Evaluating BDCs
P&C Insurance Analyst Favors Underwriters Over Brokers
Property and Reinsurance Names Are Best Bets in P&C Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 