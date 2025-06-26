The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> Analyst Interviews >> June 26, 2025

Life Insurers Trading at Discount to Other Financials and Broader Market

Gallagher, Thomas
Thomas Gallagher, CFA, is a Senior Managing Director at Evercore ISI covering the U.S. life insurance sector. Mr. Gallagher’s achievements include being consistently ranked as part of the Institutional Investor (now Extel) All-America Research Team since 2010. He was top ranked in his sector from 2022 to 2024 and earned a No. 2 position from 2018 to 2021. Previously, Mr. Gallagher was the U.S. financials and the global insurance sector head covering the U.S. life insurance sector at Credit Suisse. He also covered the life insurance industry as a research analyst at Legg Mason, Dresdner Kleinwort Wasserstein, and KBW. Earlier in his career, he was a ratings agency analyst at Moody’s as well as a fixed income analyst on the buy-side for TIAA-CREF. Mr. Gallagher holds an MBA from Fordham University and a B.A. in economics from Rutgers. He is a chartered financial analyst. Profile
Word count: 3,623

TWST: Please introduce your firm, your focus and a look at your overall coverage?

Mr. Gallagher: Evercore ISI is both an investment banking

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Vice Chairman: WaFd Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)
Interview with the President and CEO: Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ:HWC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Large-Cap Names That Check the Boxes for Relative Value and Sustainability
Stable, Defensive Sectors Offer More Value in Current Market Environment
Small Cap Investing: Finding Leaders in Niche Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Four Undervalued Insurance Companies Poised for Growth
Life Insurers Trading at Discount to Other Financials and Broader Market
W. R. Berkley and American Financial Offer Long-Term Strength and Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 