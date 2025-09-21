The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
General Investing >> Money Manager Interviews >> September 21, 2025

Large Cap Value Strategy Adds Boeing on Free Cash Flow Outlook

Hardy, John
John Hardy is a Senior Managing Director and Portfolio Manager at Lord Abbett & Co. He is responsible for contributing to the management of the firm’s large-cap value, multi-cap value, mid-cap value, smid-cap value and small-cap value strategies. Mr. Hardy joined Lord Abbett in 2011. His previous experience includes serving as Vice President, Senior Financial Analyst – Clean Technology at Gleacher & Co., and Vice President, Senior Financial Analyst – Clean Technology, Associate Research Analyst – Technology, and Trading Assistant at American Technology Research, Inc. He has worked in the financial services industry since 2003. Mr. Hardy earned a B.S. in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University. Profile
Word count: 2,633

TWST: I think a good place to start would be with a quick look back for readers who might not be familiar with the company. Tell us a bit about Lord Abbett’s founding,

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Large Cap Value Strategy Adds Boeing on Free Cash Flow Outlook
Strategy Favors Companies With Recurring Revenue Across Market Cycles
Booking Holdings Gains From Secular Growth in Travel Market
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
APi Group, Acuren Among Key Beneficiaries of AI Buildout
Data Centers and Highways Fuel Construction Growth as Housing Stalls
Lennar Undervalued as Company Transitions to Asset-Light Model
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 