Key Growth Trends Include Digitization, Electrification and Decarbonization

Tursich, Anthony
Anthony Tursich, CFA, is a Senior Vice President and Co-Portfolio Manager with Calamos Investments, and has more than 25 years of experience in socially and environmentally responsible investing strategies. Together with Co-Portfolio Manager Jim Madden, Mr. Tursich leads the firm’s Sustainable Equities Team. He joined Calamos Investments following its 2021 acquisition of Pearl Impact Capital, LLC, the company he founded in 2018, where he served as Chief Investment Officer and as Portfolio Manager since inception for three ESG-integrated portfolios. Prior to launching Pearl Impact Capital, Mr. Tursich and Mr. Madden served as portfolio managers for Trillium ESG Global Equity Fund (PORTX), which was launched in 1999 at Portfolio 21 and acquired by Trillium Asset Management in 2014. Mr. Tursich is an investment advisory board member for Multnomah County, Oregon, and a board member for the CFA Society of Portland. He graduated from Montana State University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and received an MBA from Portland State University. Profile
Word count: 3,618

TWST: Would you mind starting with a high-level overview of Calamos’s business, its investment philosophy, and the Sustainable Equities team you

