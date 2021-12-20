The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Consumer >> CEO Interviews >> December 20, 2021

Interview with the SVP, Investor Relations: FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

Sternberg, Alison
Alison Sternberg is Senior Vice President, Investor Relations of FuboTV Inc., the sports-first live TV streaming platform that’s redefining the way cord-cutters view and interact with live sports, news and entertainment. Ms. Sternberg has 25 years of experience in investor relations and financial services across a broad portfolio of industries. She joined FuboTV in 2021 to manage the company’s investor relations, leading interactions with the investment community including shareholders, agencies, analysts and more. In this role, she works closely with FuboTV’s executive team to develop and lead communications around the company’s investor strategy, initiatives, ventures and performance as it continues to disrupt the pay TV space. Prior to joining FuboTV, Sternberg led investor relations for direct-to-consumer companies including SmileDirectClub (2019-2021) and TrueCar, Inc. (2013-2019). Previously, she held senior roles at Modular Wind Energy (2012-2013), Goldman Sachs (2010-2011, 1996-2005), executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles (2008-2011) and Ares Management (2005-2008). Profile
Word count: 2,338

TWST: Can you give an overview of FuboTV and how you came to join the company?

Ms. Sternberg: Yes, certainly. So Fubo ultimately is a full

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:HOFV)
Interview with the SVP, Investor Relations: FuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)
Interview with the Founder and CEO: Esports Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Despite Bumps, Cannabis Industry Is Seeing Significant Growth Globally
ITEQ ETF Taps Into Innovative Israeli Tech Industry
Valuation Discrepancy Makes Small Banks Attractive Investments
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Online Retail Sales at 33% and On Pace to Surpass 50%
Affluent Shoppers Opt to Trade Up on Restaurants, Travel, Entertainment
Brick-and-Mortar Retail Stores More Profitable Despite Less Foot Traffic
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2021
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 