The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> December 10, 2025

Interview with the President: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Shaver, Lon
Lon Shaver, CFA, is the President of Silvercorp Metals Inc. He has over 25 years of capital markets and corporate finance experience, mainly focused on the mining sector. He held investment banking roles with Raymond James and Merrill Lynch, assisting corporate issuers with numerous financing and M&A transactions. He began his career in equity research with an institutional sell-side firm and his previous corporate experience includes CFO roles with a publicly listed mining company and a private technology company. Most recently, he acted as a consultant and advisor, providing corporate development and capital markets support to a number of companies in the resource sector. He has a B.Comm. degree, with a major in finance, and is a CFA charterholder. Profile
Word count: 2,573

TWST: Let’s start with an intro and a brief overview of Silvercorp.

Mr. Shaver: Sure. Silvercorp is an established silver mining company

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: United States Antimony Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
Interview with the CEO: Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Interview with the President: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Thematic ETFs Track Shifts Across Natural Resources, Luxury Goods and Travel
Chipmaker SK Hynix Rides Surging Demand for High-Bandwidth Memory
Identifying Local Champions and Niche Leaders Across Global Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Mid-Tier Gold, Copper and Uranium Producers in Sweet Spot for Acquisition
Gold Set for a Wide Trading Range Amid Continued Volatility
Volatile Gaming Stocks a Better Bet for Short-Term Investors
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 