The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> August 11, 2024

Interview with the President, CEO and Director: E3 Lithium Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EEMMF)

Doornbos, Chris
Chris Doornbos, P. GEO, ICD.D, is the President, CEO and Director of E3 Lithium Ltd. He is an entrepreneur and aviator, as well the founder of E3 Lithium. Mr. Doornbos has a broad range of experience in capital raising, project execution and M&A. He is a founding member of the Battery Metals Association of Canada and former Chair of the Canada ISO mirror committee for TC333 (lithium standards). Profile
Word count: 3,094

TWST: Can you please share a brief history of E3 Lithium and how it has evolved over the years?

Mr. Doornbos: So we founded the company in

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Executive Chairman: REX American Resources Corp. (NYSE:REX)
Interview with the President and CEO: Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)
Interview with the CEO, Director and Founder: Nano One Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:NNOMF)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Buying Businesses That Can Compound at a Mid-Teens Rate
Buy Quality and Wait for the Value to Surface
Banks Offer Attractive Risk/Reward at Current Valuations
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Nextracker and GE Vernova Are Top Renewables Picks
AI Data Centers Likely to Accelerate Electricity Demand Nationwide
Pre-Election Jitters Creates Buying Opportunity in Renewables Space
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 