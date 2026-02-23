Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: SINTX Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)

Eric K. Olson is President, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of SINTX Technologies Inc. He has been a serial founder and entrepreneur in a broad range of medical device, diagnostic, biologic and biomaterial companies. Most recently Mr. Olson was the Founder, Chief Executive Officer and board member of Foresite Innovations, a private health care innovation and development holding company. Mr. Olson previously served as CEO, President, and as a member of the board of directors for SINTX while it was known as Amedica Corp. He played a key role in the company’s 2014 initial public offering and becoming listed on NASDAQ. Profile

Word count: 3,347

TWST: For readers who are not familiar with SINTX, give us a brief overview of the company and how it evolved into what it is today.

Mr.