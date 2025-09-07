The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> September 7, 2025

Interview with the President and CEO: Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS)

Gilmore, Geoff
Geoff Gilmore is President and Chief Executive Officer of Worthington Steel Inc., bringing nearly 30 years of experience in the metals industry, including leadership roles in operations, sales and purchasing. He also serves on the board of directors for Worthington Steel and Valparaiso University. Mr. Gilmore joined Worthington Industries in 1998 as an inside sales representative in the Steel Processing division and advanced through roles of increasing responsibility over the next 12 years, from territory manager to commercial lead for all automotive sales. He was promoted in 2010 to general manager of the company’s Steel Processing facility in Delta, Ohio, where he oversaw manufacturing and sales operations. The following year, he was named vice president of purchasing, responsible for companywide steel, commodity and OEM procurement. In 2012, Mr. Gilmore became president of the Steel Processing division. Four years later, he was named president of Worthington Industries’ Pressure Cylinders division. He later served as executive vice president and chief operating officer of Worthington Industries before assuming his current role leading Worthington Steel as a standalone company in December 2023. Mr. Gilmore earned a bachelor’s degree from Valparaiso University and an MBA from the University of Michigan. He lives in Columbus, Ohio, with his wife, Erika, and their three children. Profile
Word count: 3,714

TWST: Please give us an overview of Worthington Steel and its history.

Mr. Gilmore: First, I should share with you that if we were still

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Mispriced Risk Creates Attractive Entries for AAON and Duolingo
Earnings Recovery and Lower Valuations Set Stage for Smid Cap Gains
Targeting Growth Stocks with Teen-Level Multiples
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
APi Group, Acuren Among Key Beneficiaries of AI Buildout
Data Centers and Highways Fuel Construction Growth as Housing Stalls
Lennar Undervalued as Company Transitions to Asset-Light Model
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 