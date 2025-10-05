The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Technology >> CEO Interviews >> October 5, 2025

Interview with the President and CEO: WidePoint Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)

Kang, Jin
Jin Kang is the President, Chief Executive Officer, and a Director of WidePoint Corporation, appointed on July 5, 2017. Previously, Mr. Kang served as Executive Vice President and COO following WidePoint’s 2008 acquisition of iSYS, LLC — a company he founded in 1999. Mr. Kang has more than three decades of experience in corporate management, business development, M&A, and government technology programs. He has held senior management positions with several of the world’s leading technology corporations and has held key leadership positions on high-profile government programs including the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS), Defense Medical Information Systems/Systems Integration, Design Development, Operations and Maintenance Services (D/SIDDOMS), and the Defense Blood Standard System (DBSS). Mr. Kang holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in computer science and computer systems management from the University of Maryland. Profile
Word count: 3,175

TWST: To start things off, what does WidePoint do and what customers does it serve?

Mr. Kang: In terms of our company overview, the biggest

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: WidePoint Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Vantage Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VNTG)
Interview with the President and CEO: Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Large Cap Value Strategy Adds Boeing on Free Cash Flow Outlook
Strategy Favors Companies With Recurring Revenue Across Market Cycles
Booking Holdings Gains From Secular Growth in Travel Market
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Utility Valuations Are Stretched Following Data Center-Driven Rally
U.S. Grid Growth Plans Fall Far Short of Rising Demand
AI Buildout Fuels Growth at Lumentum, Coherent, Ciena
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 