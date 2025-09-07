The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Industry & Services >> CEO Interviews >> September 7, 2025

Interview with the President and CEO: Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

Fairbanks, Bryan H.
Bryan H. Fairbanks was appointed President, Chief Executive Officer, and a Board Member of Trex Company Inc. in April 2020. He joined the company in 2004 as Director of Financial Planning and Analysis and has held positions of increasing responsibility throughout his tenure at Trex. In 2006, Mr. Fairbanks moved into operations as the Senior Director of Supply Chain and was promoted to Executive Director of International Business Development in 2012. In 2015, Mr. Fairbanks  was named Vice President and Chief Financial Officer and became Executive Vice President in July 2018. Prior to joining Trex, Mr. Fairbanks  served in numerous senior finance roles with Ford Motor Company. Profile
Word count: 1,942

TWST: We’ve spoken before, but can you give our readers a brief overview of the company and how it’s evolved over the years? And also tell us how sustainability

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President and CEO: Worthington Steel Inc. (NYSE:WS)
Interview with the President and CEO: Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX)
Interview with the CEO and the CFO: SenesTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SNES)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Mispriced Risk Creates Attractive Entries for AAON and Duolingo
Earnings Recovery and Lower Valuations Set Stage for Smid Cap Gains
Targeting Growth Stocks with Teen-Level Multiples
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
APi Group, Acuren Among Key Beneficiaries of AI Buildout
Data Centers and Highways Fuel Construction Growth as Housing Stalls
Lennar Undervalued as Company Transitions to Asset-Light Model
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 