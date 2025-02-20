Interview with the President and CEO: Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)

Daniel P. Penberthy is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Rand Capital Corporation. Mr. Penberthy was appointed President and CEO in December 2021. He had served as Treasurer and Chief Financial Officer of Rand since 1997. He oversees the company’s investment activities and takes an active role in the investment process from deal sourcing to fund marketing. Prior to joining Rand, Mr. Penberthy served as Chief Financial Officer for both the Greater Buffalo Partnership (formerly the Chamber of Commerce) and the Greater Buffalo Convention and Visitors Bureau. Mr. Penberthy also worked with the Greater Buffalo Development Foundation and KPMG. He earned his Bachelor of Science from St. Bonaventure University and his Master of Business Administration from the State University of New York at Buffalo. Profile

TWST: Please give us a history of Rand Capital.

Mr. Penberthy: Rand was founded in 1969 and has a long history in Buffalo, New York. In 1971,