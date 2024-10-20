Interview with the President and CEO: Premier Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Michael J. Alkire is the President and CEO of Premier Inc. Earlier, he was president of Premier Purchasing Partners, which offers group purchasing, supply chain and resource utilization services to hospitals and health systems. Mr. Alkire is a past board member of GHX and the Healthcare Supply Chain Association. Most recently, he was recognized as one of the 100 Most Influential People in Healthcare in 2021 and 2022 by Modern Healthcare. In 2018, he was named one of the Top 25 COOs in Healthcare. In 2015, Mr. Alkire won the Gold Stevie Award for Executive of the Year and in 2014 he was recognized as a Gold Award Winner for COO of the Year by the Golden Bridge Awards. Mr. Alkire graduated from Indiana State University and received an MBA from Indiana University. Profile

Word count: 2,519

TWST: Could you tell me about Premier?

Mr. Alkire: Sure. Premier is a health care improvement company. We have two different segments to our