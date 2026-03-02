The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> March 2, 2026

Interview with the President and CEO: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)

Bedu-Addo, Frank
Dr. Frank Bedu-Addo has served as President, CEO and a director of PDS Biotechnology Corporation since its inception in 2005. Dr. Bedu-Addo is a veteran biotech executive with experience successfully starting and growing biotechnology organizations. He has been responsible for the development and implementation of both operational and drug development strategies, supervising and managing both large organizations and emerging biotechnology companies. Dr. Bedu-Addo was a founding and senior executive at KBI BioPharma, Inc. As Vice President of Drug Development, he oversaw all business and drug development operations. Before KBI, he successfully started and managed Cardinal Health’s East Coast biotechnology drug development operations. Prior, Dr. Bedu-Addo was an Associate Director at Akzo-Nobel, Senior Scientist at Elan (The Liposome Co.), and Principal Scientist at Schering-Plough. In these positions, he contributed to the development of numerous drugs, including antiviral and anticancer products. Dr. Bedu-Addo obtained his M.S. degree in chemical engineering and a Ph.D. in pharmaceutics from the University of Pittsburgh. Profile
Word count: 4,419

TWST: It’s been a few years since we last spoke. Can you give our readers a refresher on the company and its history?

Dr. Bedu-Addo: So, PDS

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: Niagen Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:NAGE)
Interview with the CEO: Vaxart Inc. (OTCMKTS:VXRT)
Interview with the President and CEO: PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Supply Constraints Translate Into Pricing Power for Eagle Materials
Share Price Pullback Creates Attractive Entry Point for Urban Outfitters
VSE Corp: A Play on Strong Aerospace Aftermarket Demand
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Argenx Builds Momentum on Strong Execution and Expanding Indications
Omeros Tackles Lethal Transplant Risks with First-in-Class Therapy
Uptick in M&A Among Tailwinds Boosting Biotech Sector
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 