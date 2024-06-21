Interview with the President and CEO: OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Carrie Eglinton Manner was named President and Chief Executive Officer of OraSure Technologies, Inc. in June 2022 and brings more than 25 years of health care leadership and transformation expertise to the company. Prior to joining OraSure, Ms. Eglinton Manner was Senior Vice President, Advanced & General Diagnostics Clinical Solutions, at Quest Diagnostics. In that role, she was responsible for bringing innovative diagnostic solutions to market in the areas of women’s health, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular, metabolic, endocrinology, infectious disease, and immunology testing services, as well as drug monitoring and toxicology. She also led Quest’s pharmaceutical services, AmeriPath/Dermpath, and international businesses, as well as their molecular genetics team in pioneering next-generation sequencing innovation. Prior to Quest Diagnostics, Ms. Eglinton Manner served for 20 years in a variety of leadership roles at GE Healthcare, a division of General Electric (GE). A champion for inclusion and diversity, Ms. Eglinton Manner was co-chair for Quest’s African American Employee Business Network and GE’s Women’s Network. Ms. Eglinton Manner received a B.S. degree in mechanical engineering from University of Notre Dame. Profile

Word count: 3,020

TWST: To start things off, could you tell us what is OraSure’s core business? How is it structured? And where do you operate?

Ms. Eglinton