Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> September 7, 2025

Interview with the President and CEO: Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC)

Jaffee, Daniel S.
Daniel S. Jaffee is President and Chief Executive Officer of Oil-Dri Corporation of America. Mr. Jaffee graduated from Georgetown University in 1986. Mr. Jaffee joined the company in 1987 after a year with the accounting firm now known as PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP. He was a product manager in the Industrial and Agricultural divisions of the company until 1989. In 1990, he became Chief Financial Officer of the company, a position he held until 1995. From 1990 to 1995, he also held group vice presidential positions in the areas of Canadian and domestic operations, finance, management, information systems and consumer products. He was Chief Operating Officer from 1995 to 1997. Mr. Jaffee became President in 1995, Chief Executive Officer in 1997 and Chairman of the Board of Directors in 2018. Mr. Jaffee received an MBA from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management of Northwestern University in 2004. Mr. Jaffee’s civic activities include serving as a member of the board of directors of the Anti-Cruelty Society of Chicago and as a Trustee of the Chicago History Museum. Profile
Word count: 4,532

TWST: Please give us an overview of Oil-Dri Corporation of America.

Mr. Jaffee: The company was started in 1941 by my grandfather, Nick

