The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> February 20, 2025

Interview with the President and CEO: NewLake Capital Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLCP)

Coniglio, Anthony
Anthony Coniglio is the President and Chief Executive Officer and a Director of NewLake Capital Partners Inc. He co-founded NewLake in 2019, and served as its CEO until its merger with GreenAcreage in March 2021. Previously, Mr. Coniglio was the Chief Executive Officer of Primary Capital Mortgage (PCM), a residential mortgage company, and prior to that he was a Managing Director at JPMorgan. During his 14 years at JPMorgan, Mr. Coniglio was named by Dealmaker Magazine as “Top 40 under 40 on Wall Street,” and led complex transactions, such as the financial-crisis restructurings for GMAC and Chrysler Financial, as well as AmeriCredit’s $3.5 billion sale to General Motors. Mr. Coniglio also has led numerous initial public offerings for REITs and corporations, including MasterCard’s $5.3 billion initial public offering, and served on the Audit Committee and Special Committee of Atlas Resource Partners as an independent Director. Mr. Coniglio currently serves on the board of St. Mary’s Hospital for Children, chairs its IT & Cybersecurity Committee, and is a member of its Audit Committee. He was a recipient of United Hospital Fund’s 2018 Distinguished Trustee Award. Mr. Coniglio received a B.S. in accounting and finance from the State University of New York, College at Oneonta, and was a Certified Public Accountant during his tenure at Price Waterhouse, LLP. Profile
TWST: To start, what are the origins and history of NewLake?

Mr. Coniglio: We founded NewLake back in early 2019, when we saw the opportunity to provide

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: The Real Brokerage Inc. (NASDAQ:REAX)
Interview with the President and CEO: Rand Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:RAND)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Revisiting Diversification: Building a Stable and Resilient Portfolio
Global Companies with an Edge: L’Oreal, Taiwan Semi and Toyota
Insurance and Travel Industries Continue to See Good Fundamentals
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
BDC Analyst: Trinity Capital Positioned to Outperform
Resilience of Higher-End Consumer Bolsters Retail REITs
Shopping Center REIT Has Strong Track Record, Best-in-Class Portfolio
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 