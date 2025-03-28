Interview with the President and CEO: MSA Safety Inc. (NYSE:MSA)

Steven C. Blanco is the President and Chief Executive Officer of MSA Safety Inc. where he is responsible for overseeing MSA Safety’s global portfolio and the implementation of the company’s strategic initiatives. He most recently served as President of the company’s Americas business segment from 2017 to 2022. As President of MSA Americas, revenue in the segment grew by more than 40%. During his tenure with the company, Mr. Blanco also helped oversee the acquisitions and integrations of Bacharach, Globe Manufacturing and Sierra Monitor. Prior to joining MSA Safety, Mr. Blanco worked for Eaton Corporation, serving as Vice President of Manufacturing for the company’s Electrical Sector, and worked for Ford Motor Company and Visteon. He joined MSA Safety in 2012. In February of 2024, the board of directors elected Mr. Blanco as the company’s next Chief Executive Officer, effective May 10, 2024. Mr. Blanco also serves as a Director on MSA’s board of directors. Profile

Word count: 3,676

TWST: Tell us about MSA, including its history and some major milestones.

Mr. Blanco: MSA Safety is just over 110 years old. It was founded in