Interview with the President and CEO: InTest Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT)

Richard N. “Nick” Grant, Jr. was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of InTest Corporation and elected to serve as a director effective August 2020. Prior to joining InTest, Mr. Grant served as Senior Vice President Americas Region for the Measurement & Analytics Division of ABB Ltd. from June 2017 to August 2020. Prior to his time at ABB, Mr. Grant served as Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Materials Analysis Division of AMETEK Inc., an electronic instrument and electromechanical manufacturer, from April 2013 until June 2017. Mr. Grant served as an Operating Officer of AMETEK Inc. from 2013 until 2017, and as a board member of SEIKO EG&G Co. Ltd., a joint venture in which AMETEK maintained an interest, from 2016 until 2017. Prior to AMETEK, Mr. Grant worked at Emerson Electric in a variety of roles from March 1997 until April 2013, including as Vice President/General Manager of the Temperature Business unit of Rosemont Measurement from April 2011 until April 2013 and as Vice President Strategic Planning for Emerson Process Management from October 2007 until April 2011. Mr. Grant holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Physics from Northern Kentucky University and an executive MBA from Xavier University. Profile

TWST: Please give us an overview of InTest and the business segments you serve.

Mr. Grant: InTest has been around for over 40 years. We are a