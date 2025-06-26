Interview with the President and CEO: Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ:HWC)

John M. Hairston is President and Chief Executive Officer of Hancock Whitney Corp. Mr. Hairston has served as CEO of the company and the bank since 2008, and President of the company since 2014. Prior to becoming President, he served as its Chief Operating Officer from 2008 to 2014. Mr. Hairston served on the board of directors and was a faculty member of the Graduate School of Banking at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and at the Georgia Banking School in Athens, Georgia. He also currently serves on the boards of directors of the Gulf Coast Business Council, New Orleans Business Council, Mississippi Economic Council, and The National WWII Museum. Profile

Word count: 3,505

TWST: Can you just give us an overview of the company and how it has evolved over the years?

Mr. Hairston: Sure. It’s my favorite topic. The