The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> June 26, 2025

Interview with the President and CEO: Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Buran, John R.
John R. Buran is President and Chief Executive Officer of Flushing Financial Corporation and Flushing Bank. He joined the Bank as Chief Operating Officer in 2001 and has served on the board of directors since 2003. Mr. Buran’s banking career began in 1977 at Citibank where he held a variety of senior management positions. Mr. Buran is former Chairman of the Board of the Federal Home Loan Bank of New York, a position he held from 2018 to 2023. He was a Director there from 2010-2023. He is past Chairman and current board member of the New York Bankers Association. He is a former member of the Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council of The Federal Reserve Bank of New York where he served six years. Mr. Buran is also a former member of the Nassau County Interim Finance Authority where he served eight years. Mr. Buran also serves on the Advisory Board and is a former Board President of Neighborhood Housing Services of New York City. He is a board member of The Korean American Youth Foundation and is Chairman of the Board of the Long Island Conservatory. He received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from St. Francis College of Brooklyn and was the recipient of the Catholic Charities Gold Medal. He holds a B.S. in Management and an MBA, both from New York University. Profile
Word count: 1,916

TWST: You spoke with The Wall Street Transcript around this time last year, but for those in our audience who aren’t familiar, can you tell us about Flushing Bank?

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Vice Chairman: WaFd Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)
Interview with the President and CEO: Hancock Whitney Corp. (NASDAQ:HWC)
Interview with the President and CEO: Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Large-Cap Names That Check the Boxes for Relative Value and Sustainability
Stable, Defensive Sectors Offer More Value in Current Market Environment
Small Cap Investing: Finding Leaders in Niche Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Four Undervalued Insurance Companies Poised for Growth
Life Insurers Trading at Discount to Other Financials and Broader Market
W. R. Berkley and American Financial Offer Long-Term Strength and Profitability
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 