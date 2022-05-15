Interview with the President and CEO: Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Peter Mavoides has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) since 2018, and he held similar positions at Essential Properties Realty Trust LLC, which became the REIT’s operating partnership through formation transactions, since March 2016. Previously, Mr. Mavoides was the President and Chief Operating Officer of Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) from 2011 until 2015. While at Spirit, he was instrumental in transforming the company from a private enterprise, with approximately $3.2 billion of total assets and 37 employees at the time of initial public offering in September 2012, to a public company with approximately $8.0 billion in total assets and over 70 employees at the time of his departure in February 2015. Prior to joining Spirit Realty Capital, Mr. Mavoides was the President and CEO of Sovereign Investment Company, a private equity firm that focused on investment opportunities relating to long-term single-tenant sale-leaseback opportunities. Before Sovereign, he worked as an investment banker for five years, helping corporations monetize their real estate assets. Mr. Mavoides graduated from the United States Military Academy (West Point), served as an officer in the Army and received an MBA from the University of Michigan. Profile

Word count: 2,318

TWST: If you wouldn’t mind, let’s start with an introduction to the company’s formation, important milestones in the last four years since it went public, and an