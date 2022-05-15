The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> May 15, 2022

Interview with the President and CEO: Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Mavoides, Peter
Peter Mavoides has been the President and Chief Executive Officer of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (EPRT) since 2018, and he held similar positions at Essential Properties Realty Trust LLC, which became the REIT’s operating partnership through formation transactions, since March 2016. Previously, Mr. Mavoides was the President and Chief Operating Officer of Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) from 2011 until 2015. While at Spirit, he was instrumental in transforming the company from a private enterprise, with approximately $3.2 billion of total assets and 37 employees at the time of initial public offering in September 2012, to a public company with approximately $8.0 billion in total assets and over 70 employees at the time of his departure in February 2015. Prior to joining Spirit Realty Capital, Mr. Mavoides was the President and CEO of Sovereign Investment Company, a private equity firm that focused on investment opportunities relating to long-term single-tenant sale-leaseback opportunities. Before Sovereign, he worked as an investment banker for five years, helping corporations monetize their real estate assets. Mr. Mavoides graduated from the United States Military Academy (West Point), served as an officer in the Army and received an MBA from the University of Michigan. Profile
Word count: 2,318

TWST: If you wouldn’t mind, let’s start with an introduction to the company’s formation, important milestones in the last four years since it went public, and an

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Bank of America Corporation
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
AT&amp;T Inc.
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chair, President and CEO: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE)
Interview with the President and CEO: UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
One- to Five-Year Corporates: The Sweet Spot of Yield and Duration
Three Small-Cap Companies Poised for Positive Inflection
Sustainable Real Estate Fund Identifies ESG Metrics Related to Profitability
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Demand for Building Products Remains Healthy — For Now
New Residential Construction a Boon for Building Products Sector
Commercial Real Estate Services Companies Are Monetizing Change
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2022
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 