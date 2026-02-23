Interview with the President and CEO: Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Dr. Randy Mills, Ph.D., is President and CEO of Elutia Inc., as well as its cofounder. Dr. Mills is an internationally recognized expert in regenerative medicine who has led pioneering biotechnology organizations that have created more than $1 billion in shareholder value for investors. As CEO of Osiris Therapeutics (Nasdaq:OSIR), he commercialized five cell-therapy products responsible for $1.5 billion in sales and led the company through an IPO that increased shareholder value 41-fold. Osiris was eventually sold to Smith and Nephew for $660 million. Dr. Mills was also a co-founder and officer of Regeneration Technologies (Nasdaq:RTIX), where he led operations, R&D, regulatory and business development through its successful IPO. Dr. Mills holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Science and a B.S. in Microbiology from the University of Florida and completed an internship in Clinical Pathology at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Profile

Word count: 2,643

TWST: We had the chance to interview you a couple years ago, and when we spoke in October 2023, your company was mainly focused on advancing the drug-eluting version of