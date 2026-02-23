The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> February 23, 2026

Interview with the President and CEO: Elutia Inc. (NASDAQ:ELUT)

Mills, Randy
Dr. Randy Mills, Ph.D., is President and CEO of Elutia Inc., as well as its cofounder. Dr. Mills is an internationally recognized expert in regenerative medicine who has led pioneering biotechnology organizations that have created more than $1 billion in shareholder value for investors. As CEO of Osiris Therapeutics (Nasdaq:OSIR), he commercialized five cell-therapy products responsible for $1.5 billion in sales and led the company through an IPO that increased shareholder value 41-fold. Osiris was eventually sold to Smith and Nephew for $660 million. Dr. Mills was also a co-founder and officer of Regeneration Technologies (Nasdaq:RTIX), where he led operations, R&D, regulatory and business development through its successful IPO. Dr. Mills holds a Ph.D. in Pharmaceutical Science and a B.S. in Microbiology from the University of Florida and completed an internship in Clinical Pathology at Shands Hospital at the University of Florida. Profile
Word count: 2,643

TWST: We had the chance to interview you a couple years ago, and when we spoke in October 2023, your company was mainly focused on advancing the drug-eluting version of

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: SINTX Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)
Interview with the CEO: Picard Medical Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PMI)
Interview with the CEO: HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Supply Constraints Translate Into Pricing Power for Eagle Materials
Share Price Pullback Creates Attractive Entry Point for Urban Outfitters
VSE Corp: A Play on Strong Aerospace Aftermarket Demand
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Life Science Tools Leaders Agilent, Danaher Trade Below Fair Value
Use of AI in Spine Surgery Improves Clinical Outcomes
Utility Earnings Accelerate as Infrastructure Spending Surges
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 