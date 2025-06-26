Interview with the President and CEO: Community Financial System Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Dimitar A. Karaivanov was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer of Community Financial System Inc. in January 2024. Prior to being appointed President and CEO, Mr. Karaivanov served as Chief Operating Officer since October 2022. Mr. Karaivanov joined Community Financial System in June 2021 as Executive Vice President of Financial Services and Corporate Development. Prior to joining the company, Mr. Karaivanov served as Managing Director in Lazard’s Financial Institutions Group since June 2018. Prior to Lazard, he spent more than a dozen years in investment banking at a number of leading financial services firms after he began his career in public accounting. He has over 15 years of experience as an investment banker for banks, other financial institutions and fintech companies. Mr. Karaivanov holds an MBA degree from The Ohio State University Max M. Fisher College of Business. He is also a graduate of the American Bankers Association’s Stonier Graduate School of Banking. Profile

Word count: 2,791

TWST: Let’s start with a brief overview of the company and its mission.

Mr. Karaivanov: Sure. So, we are a roughly $800-million-in-revenue