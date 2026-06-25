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Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> June 25, 2026

Interview with the President and CEO: Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brown, Powell
Powell Brown has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Brown & Brown, Inc. since 2009. During his decades with the insurance company, he has held multiple leadership positions across various business segments. He holds the professional designation of Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU). Mr. Brown serves on the board for Camp Boggy Creek, a nonprofit camp for chronically ill children. He is a graduate of the University of Florida and holds an MBA from Duke University. Profile
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TWST: For readers who are not familiar with Brown & Brown, give us a little history on the company. Explain how you make money and what differentiates

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