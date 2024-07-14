The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Financial Services >> CEO Interviews >> July 14, 2024

Interview with the President and CEO: Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Garrabrants, Gregory
Gregory Garrabrants has been the President and CEO of Axos Financial, Inc. since 2007. Prior to joining Axos Bank, Mr. Garrabrants was a senior vice president and the head of corporate business development at the nation’s seventh-largest thrift, focusing on entry into new business segments, mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures and strategic alliances. Before his senior executive roles at banking institutions, Mr. Garrabrants served the financial services industry as an investment banker, management consultant and attorney for over 15 years at Goldman Sachs, McKinsey & Company and Deloitte Consulting. Mr. Garrabrants earned his Juris Doctorate, magna cum laude, from the Northwestern University School of Law and his Master of Business Administration, with the highest distinctions, from the Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University. He has a Bachelor of Science degree in industrial and systems engineering and a minor in economics from the University of Southern California. He is a Chartered Financial Analyst and member of the California Bar. Profile
Word count: 3,585

TWST: You’ve spoken to TWST several times before, but would you just give a quick refresher on the history of the bank and how it’s evolved over the

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
General Electric Company
Walmart Inc.
International Business Machines Corporation
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the CEO: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW)
Interview with the CFO: Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)
Interview with the President and CEO: Flushing Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FFIC)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Three Companies That Are Better, Safer and Cheaper
Disciplined Mid Cap Growth Strategy Screens for Low Volatility First
Mid Cap Manager Looks to Large Caps to Discover Emerging Trends
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Bank Earnings Should Rebound Next Year, But Need Catalyst
Fintechs Are Driving More Value for Consumers and Merchants
Visa and Mastercard Offer Investors Safety, Quality and Pricing Power
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2024
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 