The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Natural Resources >> CEO Interviews >> December 10, 2025

Interview with the President and CEO: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

McCluskey, John A.
John A. McCluskey is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Alamos Gold Inc. and has held this position since 2003, when he co-founded the company with mining hall of famer Chester Millar. He is also a Director of the World Gold Council. In 2023, Mr. McCluskey received the Viola R. MacMillan Award, given by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada for showing leadership and a willingness to take risks in the acquisition and development of the Island Gold mine in Northern Ontario. In 2018, he received the Murray Pezim Award for Perseverance and Success in Financing Mineral Exploration by the British Columbia Association for Mineral Exploration, in recognition of his role in the acquisition, financing, and encouragement of successive discoveries at Mulatos, as well as his ongoing success as CEO of Alamos. Mr. McCluskey was also named Ontario’s 2012 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year, based on a judging panel’s assessment of financial performance, vision, leadership, innovation, personal integrity and influence, social responsibility, and entrepreneurial spirit. Profile
Word count: 2,743

TWST: You co-founded Alamos Gold in 2003. What have been some of the important milestones for you along the way?

Mr. McCluskey: Alamos really

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc

Register for a Free Account to gain greater access to The Wall Street Transcript right now

CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the Chairman and CEO: United States Antimony Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UAMY)
Interview with the CEO: Solitario Resources Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:XPL)
Interview with the President: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Thematic ETFs Track Shifts Across Natural Resources, Luxury Goods and Travel
Chipmaker SK Hynix Rides Surging Demand for High-Bandwidth Memory
Identifying Local Champions and Niche Leaders Across Global Markets
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Mid-Tier Gold, Copper and Uranium Producers in Sweet Spot for Acquisition
Gold Set for a Wide Trading Range Amid Continued Volatility
Volatile Gaming Stocks a Better Bet for Short-Term Investors
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2025
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 