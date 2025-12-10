Interview with the President and CEO: Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

John A. McCluskey is the President and Chief Executive Officer of Alamos Gold Inc. and has held this position since 2003, when he co-founded the company with mining hall of famer Chester Millar. He is also a Director of the World Gold Council. In 2023, Mr. McCluskey received the Viola R. MacMillan Award, given by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada for showing leadership and a willingness to take risks in the acquisition and development of the Island Gold mine in Northern Ontario. In 2018, he received the Murray Pezim Award for Perseverance and Success in Financing Mineral Exploration by the British Columbia Association for Mineral Exploration, in recognition of his role in the acquisition, financing, and encouragement of successive discoveries at Mulatos, as well as his ongoing success as CEO of Alamos. Mr. McCluskey was also named Ontario’s 2012 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of The Year, based on a judging panel’s assessment of financial performance, vision, leadership, innovation, personal integrity and influence, social responsibility, and entrepreneurial spirit. Profile

Word count: 2,743

TWST: You co-founded Alamos Gold in 2003. What have been some of the important milestones for you along the way?

Mr. McCluskey: Alamos really