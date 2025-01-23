Interview with the President and CEO: 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO)

Chris Gannon is the President and CEO of 374Water Inc. He brings more than 25 years of experience within publicly traded and private equity backed companies. His previous roles include CEO at Energy Recovery and National Fire and Safety, where he led both companies through periods of rapid growth; Lead Operations Advisor to the city of Detroit throughout its revitalization/reorganization; and PE Operating Partner and PE investor, among other roles. Mr. Gannon holds an MBA from University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Engineering from University of Michigan. Profile

Word count: 3,017

TWST: What were 374Water’s origins?

Mr. Gannon: 374Water was originally founded at Duke University, where a brilliant professor by the name