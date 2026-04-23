Interview with the Founder, President and CEO: Rocket Lab Corp. (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Peter Beck is the Founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Rocket Lab. Since founding the company in 2006, he has grown it into a global organization that develops and launches advanced rockets, satellites and spacecraft. Headquartered in Long Beach, California, Rocket Lab operates facilities including advanced manufacturing and mission operations centers in Virginia, New Mexico, Colorado, Maryland, Arizona, as well as Canada and New Zealand. Mr. Beck, a native of New Zealand, began his career as precision engineer at global appliance manufacturer Fisher & Paykel, before moving into production machinery design, product design and analysis. He later went to a government research institute in 2003 where he focused on advanced composites structures and materials for high performance applications. Mr. Beck has received the Gold Medal from the Royal Aeronautical Society, Meritorious Medal from the New Zealand Division of the Royal Aeronautical Society, and the Cooper Medal and Pickering Medal from the Royal Society of New Zealand. Profile

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TWST: For readers who may be less familiar with Rocket Lab, can you please briefly describe how the company has evolved from a small launch provider into what is