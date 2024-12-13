Interview with the Founder and CEO: Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Technology >> CEO Interviews >> December 13, 2024
Marc Seelenfreund is Founder and CEO of Siyata Mobile Inc. Prior to establishing Siyata, Mr. Seelenfreund was a VP at Sunrise Corporation in New York focusing on financing publicly traded technology companies. Mr. Seelenfreund has a law degree and is a board member at a leading private university. Profile
Word count: 2,349
TWST: Can you please give a brief history and overview of your company?
Mr. Seelenfreund: Sure, I founded the company in 2015. We are in an