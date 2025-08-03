Interview with the Founder and CEO: Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE:LSPD)

Dax Dasilva is Founder, CEO, and Director of Lightspeed Commerce Inc, a unified POS and payments platform. Mr. Dasilva was reappointed as CEO on February 15, 2024. Prior to that, he served as Executive Chair of Lightspeed’s board of directors for two years, and previously led the company’s operations as Chief Executive Officer since its founding in 2005. Profile

Word count: 3,071

TWST: Please give us an introduction to Lightspeed Commerce.

Mr. Dasilva: Lightspeed was founded to really simplify complex small business