Interview with the Executive Chairman, President and CEO: Flagstar Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FLG)

Joseph M. Otting serves as Executive Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Flagstar Financial, Inc. and of its bank subsidiary, Flagstar Bank, N.A. He was appointed Executive Chairman of both the company and the bank boards effective June 5, 2024. He has served as President and Chief Executive Officer of the company and the bank since April 1, 2024. Prior, Mr. Otting served as the 31st Comptroller of the Currency from November 2017 to 2020. Before becoming Comptroller of the Currency, Mr. Otting was an executive in the banking industry. He served as President of CIT Bank and Co-President of CIT Group from August 2015 to December 2015. Mr. Otting previously was President, Chief Executive Officer, and a member of the board of directors of OneWest Bank, N.A. Prior to joining OneWest Bank, he served as Vice Chairman of U.S. Bancorp, where he managed the Commercial Banking Group and served on the Bancorp’s executive management committee. He also served as a member of U.S. Bank’s main subsidiary banks’ board of directors. From 1994 to 2001, Mr. Otting served as Executive Vice President and Group Head of Commercial Banking at Union Bank of California. Before that, he was with Bank of America and held positions in branch management, preferred banking, and commercial lending. Mr. Otting holds a bachelor of arts in Management from the University of Northern Iowa and is a graduate of the School of Credit and Financial Management, which was held at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire. Profile

Word count: 2,842

TWST: Please give me a brief overview of Flagstar Bank.

Mr. Otting: Sure. Flagstar Bank is a regional bank headquartered in Hicksville, New