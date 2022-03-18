Interview with the Co-Founder and CEO: GenSight Biologics SA (OTCMKTS:GSGTF)

Bernard Gilly, Ph.D., one of GenSight Biologics’ founders, has served as the Chief Executive Officer of the company since its creation. From creation through to 2016, Dr. Gilly served as Chairman of the board of directors. From 2011 through 2014, he served as Chief Executive Officer at Pixium Vision, during which time he also served as non-executive Chairman of the board of directors. In addition, he currently serves on the boards of Prophesee S.A. (formerly Chronocam) and TISSIUM (formerly Gecko Biomedical). From 2005 to 2009, he founded and was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Fovea Pharmaceuticals S.A., or Fovea, a privately funded biotech company, which was later acquired by Sanofi. He then became Senior Vice President of the Ophthalmology Division of Sanofi and served in that role until March 2012. Prior to Fovea, Dr. Gilly was a partner at Sofinnova Partners S.A.S. from December 2000 to November 2005. From January 1992 to October 2000, he was Chief Executive Officer of Transgene S.A., a company listed on the Nasdaq and the Nouveau Marche of Euronext Paris, France. Dr. Gilly received an engineering degree from Ecole Nationale d’Agronomie and a Ph.D. from Universite de Rennes. Profile

Word count: 2,220

TWST: So it’s been nearly four years since you last spoke with The Wall Street Transcript. Just as a refresher, can you talk about the focus of your company in the