Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY)

David Spreng is Founder, Chairman of the Board, President, CIO & CEO of Runway Growth Finance Corp., a business development company that is externally managed by Runway Growth Capital LLC. Mr. Spreng founded Runway Growth Capital in 2015 and is the CEO and chairman of the firm’s investment committee. He is a seasoned and respected Silicon Valley-based investment executive with 30 years of experience as a venture capitalist and growth debt lender. As a VC, he has been active in the formation and development of nearly 50 technology companies with 18 IPOs and 14 trade sales. He was ranked four times by Forbes magazine on their annual Midas List as one of the top 50 venture capitalists; in 2006 he was ranked the #8 VC. Beginning in 2010, Mr. Spreng transitioned from venture capital to growth lending as a Co-Founder of Decathlon Capital Partners, a provider of revenue-based loans to small, fast-growing, bootstrapped companies. His experience at Decathlon opened his eyes to the opportunity to use debt as an alternative to equity to finance the growth of both venture-backed and non-venture backed growth companies. In 2015, he formed what is today Runway Growth Capital to pursue this vision. Mr. Spreng’s commitment to the entrepreneurial ecosystem is unwavering. He has served on the board and as Chairman of the Government Affairs Committee of the National Venture Capital Association (NVCA) and has been an active member of the World Economic Forum (WEF) community — including as a frequent panelist in Davos, as a member of the Technology Pioneers Selection Committee, the Steering Committee for Entrepreneurship and Successful Growth Strategies, and as an adviser to the Alternative Investments 2020 and Mainstreaming Impact Investing initiatives. Profile

TWST: Tell us about the history of Runway Growth Capital.

Mr. Spreng: Runway Growth Capital was founded in 2015 to be the investment adviser