The Wall Street Transcript
The Wall Street Transcript - In-Depth Interviews for Investors
Healthcare >> CEO Interviews >> February 23, 2026

Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

DeVivo, Joseph M.
Joseph M. DeVivo is President, Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board of Butterfly Network, Inc., a digital health company developing portable, semiconductor-based ultrasound devices and related software. Mr. DeVivo has more than 35 years of executive leadership experience, including over two decades in the medical device industry and nearly a decade in digital health. Before joining Butterfly, he served as President of Hospitals and Health Systems at Teladoc Health, and previously was Chief Executive Officer and a director at InTouch Health, a provider of high-acuity telehealth solutions. Earlier in his career, he held senior leadership roles at AngioDynamics, Smith+Nephew, RITA Medical Systems, Computer Motion, and U.S. Surgical. He has also served on the board of AdvaMed and the American Telemedicine Association. Profile
Word count: 3,235

TWST: For readers who are not familiar with Butterfly Network, give us a short introduction. What problem are you solving, and why does ultrasound-on-chip matter

Top Company Interviews

Microsoft Corporation
Intel Corporation
Pfizer, Inc.
GE Aerospace (General Electric Company)
Walmart Inc.
IBM (International Business Machines Corp.)
Citigroup Inc.
Exxon Mobil Corporation
Bank of America Corporation
Dell Inc.
Verizon Communications Inc.
Alphabet Inc
CEO INTERVIEWS
Interview with the President, CEO and Chairman: SINTX Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT)
Interview with the CEO: Picard Medical Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PMI)
Interview with the CEO: HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAT)
SECTOR ROUNDTABLES
Natural Gas Weighs Heavy On E&P Near-Term Prospects
Roundtable Forum:optimism Despite Uncertainty In For-profit Education
Roundtable Forum:a Shift In Focus To Natural Gas From Oil
MONEY MANAGER INTERVIEWS
Supply Constraints Translate Into Pricing Power for Eagle Materials
Share Price Pullback Creates Attractive Entry Point for Urban Outfitters
VSE Corp: A Play on Strong Aerospace Aftermarket Demand
ANALYST INTERVIEWS
Life Science Tools Leaders Agilent, Danaher Trade Below Fair Value
Use of AI in Spine Surgery Improves Clinical Outcomes
Utility Earnings Accelerate as Infrastructure Spending Surges
Since 1963
© The Wall Street Transcript 2016, 2026
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
 
 