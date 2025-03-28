Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO and the Chief Growth Officer: Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Richard S. Warzala is Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Allient Inc. Mr. Warzala has a strong management and technical background in the motion control industry and has served as Chairman of the Board since February 2014. Mr. Warzala joined Allied Motion as President and Chief Operating Officer in May 2002 and was appointed President and Chief Executive Officer in May 2009. Prior to joining Allied Motion, Mr. Warzala was President of the Motion Components Group of Danaher Corporation and held various positions at American Precision Industries Inc., including Corporate Vice President and President of its API Motion Division. Mr. Warzala has also served on the Board of Directors of Astronova, Inc. since December 2017 where he serves as the Lead Director and Chair of the Compensation Committee. Profile Steve Warzala is Chief Growth Officer, President of Allient Defense Solutions (ADS) and Corporate Vice President of Allient Inc. Mr. Warzala joined Allied Motion in 2010 and worked in various sales and marketing positions before being appointed as Director of Strategic Business Development in August 2019. In February 2024, Mr. Warzala was promoted to Chief Growth Officer of Allient, and in December 2024, he was appointed President of Allient Defense Solutions. As Chief Growth Officer, Mr. Warzala is responsible for overseeing the Corporate Marketing Department, the new AI Taskforce, and Community Development for the organization. Before joining Allied Motion, he worked in the broadcast industry and graduated with a double major in Business Management and Broadcast Communications from Mercyhurst University. Apart from his responsibilities at Allient, Mr. Warzala has been an Executive Board Member of the Greater Buffalo Adaptive Sports Foundation since 2022. Profile

Word count: 2,007

TWST: Since you last spoke with The Wall Street Transcript in 2022, your company has gone through some significant changes, including a name change. Can you fill us in on