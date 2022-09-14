Interview with the Chairman, President and CEO: Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Richard S. Warzala is Chairman of the Board, President and CEO of Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. Mr. Warzala joined Allied Motion as President and Chief Operating Officer in 2002. He was named President and Chief Executive Officer in 2009. He has been a director of the company since 2006 and Chairman of the Board since 2014. Earlier, he was President of the Motion Components Group of Danaher Corporation and held various positions at American Precision Industries Inc., including Corporate Vice President and President of its API Motion Division. Profile

Word count: 3,967

TWST: Could you give an overview of the company?

Mr. Warzala: Allied Motion is a public company headquartered in Amherst, New York. We service