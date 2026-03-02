Interview with the Chairman: CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDTC)

Choo Chee Kong has been Chairman of CytoMed Therapeutics Ltd. since its incorporation in March 2018. Mr. Choo has over 20 years of experience in corporate finance. He is presently the executive vice chairman of CNMC Goldmine Holdings Limited (CNMC Group) which has been listed on the SGX-ST (SGX:5TP) since 2008 where he is responsible for the formulation of the strategic direction and expansion plans as well as the corporate governance of CNMC Group. He previously worked at DBS Bank Ltd of Singapore from 1986 to 2000. In 2000, Mr. Choo started his own corporate advisory and stockbroking boutique, Westcomb Financial Group Limited, which he listed on SGX-ST in 2004 (SGX:5EC) and served as its Chief Executive Officer from 2000 to 2008. He served as an independent director at SGX-ST listed Second Chance Properties Ltd (SGX:528) from February 2009 to November 2015 and SGX-ST listed FDS Networks Group Ltd (SGX:F07) from June 2008 to March 2015. He also served as a non-executive director at SGX-ST listed Advance SCT Limited (SGX:5FH) from May 2012 to June 2015. He started his career in October 1981 as a Project Engineer with Esso Singapore Pte Ltd. Mr. Choo received a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering (First Class Honours) from University of Liverpool (United Kingdom) in July 1981 and a Master in Business Administration from the University of Bradford (United Kingdom) in December 1985. Profile

Word count: 3,024

TWST: So we spoke last year, but for our readers that may not be familiar, can you please share a brief history and overview of the company?

Mr.